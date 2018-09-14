Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion album, Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1, out in November

Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Smashing Pumpkins founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin are set to release their first album together in nearly 20 years. According to a product listing on Amazon, the LP is titled, Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., and is due for release on November 16th.

The tracklist boasts eight songs running, including the previously revealed “Solara” and “Silvery Sometime (Ghosts)”. Other track titles include “Knights of Malta”, “Alienation”, and “Seek and You Shall Destroy”.



Shiny And Oh So Bright was produced by Rick Rubin and marks the band’s first album featuring Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin together since 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Artwork:

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Tracklist:

01. Knights of Malta

02. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

03. Travels

04. Solara

05. Alienation

06. Marchin’ On

07. With Sympathy

08. Seek and You Shall Destroy