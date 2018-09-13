Smashing Pumpkins share new reunion song “Silvery Sometime (Ghosts)”: Stream

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

Prior to the launch of their reunion tour, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin hit the studio with producer Rick Rubin, marking the first time the band’s classic lineup recorded together in nearly 20 years. Following the release of “Solara” over the summer, the Pumpkins have unveiled a second new song called “Silvery Sometime (Ghosts)”. Listen here (scroll to the 1:52:40 mark) and check out a teaser of the song below.

According to BBC Radio’s Lauren Laverne, who premiered the song, the Pumpkins will release a full-length album produced by Rubin in mid-November. It will mark the band’s first album featuring Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin together since 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God. No word on if Kanye will show up on it.



Update: The album is called Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., and is due for release on November 16th. Head here for more details.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)