German thrash veterans Sodom announce new EP, solidify band lineup

Sodom, courtesy of SPV/Steamhammer

Longstanding German thrash metal band Sodom are set to close out 2018 with a bang.

According to a new announcement from frontman Tom Angelripper, the group is set to release Partisan, a new three-song EP on November 23rd, a week before before they set off for a run of European dates with Exodus, Death Angel, and Suicidal Angels as part of the 2018 installment of the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour.



Partisan is also the first document of Sodom’s current lineup, which includes Frank Blackfire, the guitarist who was a member of the group in the late ‘80s, guitarist Yorck Segatz, and drummer Stefan “Husky” Hüskans. The new EP features two new studio recordings by the group and a live version of “Tired & Red,” from the band’s 1989 album Agent Orange, captured at this year’s Rock Hard Festival.

“We’re a real family again,” Angelripper said in a statement about the new Sodom lineup. “There’s a real team spirit again, we’re having a great time together, every one of us is interested in everything and — really important! — everybody is there for everybody else. Obviously that kind of atmosphere is bound to have a positive effect on the songwriting.”

To prime the pump for the Headbangers Ball tour, Sodom will play a handful of dates next month, including a pair of shows in Russia. All their upcoming tour dates are listed below.

Partisan Artwork:

Partisan Tracklist:

Partisan

Conflagration

Tired & Red (Live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)

Sodom 2018 European Tour Dates:

10/06 – Lichtenfels, DE @ Way Of Darkness Festival

10/12 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Zal Club

10/13 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club

MTV Headbangers Ball 2018 Tour Dates w/ Exodus, Death Angel, and Suicidal Angels:

11/30 – Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser

12/01 – Zlin, CZ @ Hala Euronics

12/02 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

12/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2

12/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

12/05 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

12/06 – London, GB @ The Electric Ballroom

12/07 – Oberhausen, DE @ Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

12/08 – Geiselwind, DE @ Christmas Bash

12/09 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

12/10 – Ravensburg, DE @ Oberschwabenhalle

12/11 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

12/12 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

12/13 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ Rockfabrik

12/14 – Novara, IT @ Phenomenon

12/15 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

12/16 – Munich, DE @ Backstage