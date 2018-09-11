German thrash veterans Sodom announce new EP, solidify band lineup

Longstanding German thrash metal band Sodom are set to close out 2018 with a bang.
According to a new announcement from frontman Tom Angelripper, the group is set to release Partisan, a new three-song EP on November 23rd, a week before before they set off for a run of European dates with Exodus, Death Angel, and Suicidal Angels as part of the 2018 installment of the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour.
Partisan is also the first document of Sodom’s current lineup, which includes Frank Blackfire, the guitarist who was a member of the group in the late ‘80s, guitarist Yorck Segatz, and drummer Stefan “Husky” Hüskans. The new EP features two new studio recordings by the group and a live version of “Tired & Red,” from the band’s 1989 album Agent Orange, captured at this year’s Rock Hard Festival.
“We’re a real family again,” Angelripper said in a statement about the new Sodom lineup. “There’s a real team spirit again, we’re having a great time together, every one of us is interested in everything and — really important! — everybody is there for everybody else. Obviously that kind of atmosphere is bound to have a positive effect on the songwriting.”
To prime the pump for the Headbangers Ball tour, Sodom will play a handful of dates next month, including a pair of shows in Russia. All their upcoming tour dates are listed below.
Partisan Artwork:
Partisan Tracklist:
Partisan
Conflagration
Tired & Red (Live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)
Sodom 2018 European Tour Dates:
10/06 – Lichtenfels, DE @ Way Of Darkness Festival
10/12 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Zal Club
10/13 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club
MTV Headbangers Ball 2018 Tour Dates w/ Exodus, Death Angel, and Suicidal Angels:
11/30 – Leipzig, DE @ Hellraiser
12/01 – Zlin, CZ @ Hala Euronics
12/02 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
12/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2
12/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
12/05 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
12/06 – London, GB @ The Electric Ballroom
12/07 – Oberhausen, DE @ Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
12/08 – Geiselwind, DE @ Christmas Bash
12/09 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
12/10 – Ravensburg, DE @ Oberschwabenhalle
12/11 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
12/12 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage
12/13 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ Rockfabrik
12/14 – Novara, IT @ Phenomenon
12/15 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
12/16 – Munich, DE @ Backstage