South Park tackles school shootings in season 22 premiere: Watch a teaser

South Park season 22 premiere

The 22nd season of South Park premieres this Wednesday, September 26th, on Comedy Central. While Matt Stone and Trey Parker traditionally keep each episode’s plot close to the vest — due in large part to the fact that they don’t actually finish episodes until hours before their premiere — a new promo clip suggests Wednesday’s season premiere will touch on the epidemic of school shootings. BoJack Horseman already proved it’s possible to bring levity to such a tragic and harrowing topic, so we’ll see how South Park navigates those waters come Wednesday. In the meantime, watch the preview clip below.

An accompanying YouTube description says of the episode: “Randy is desperate to help Sharon get her emotions under control and Cartman unexpectedly fails his math test.”

