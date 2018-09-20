Spotify now letting independent artists upload music directly

Once, Fox Searchlight

Here’s some great news for that busker down the street and very bad news for record labels: Spotify is currently testing a tool for independent artists to upload their music directly to the popular streaming music platform

“You’ve told us time and time again that sharing your work with the world should be easier,” the Spotify writes in a press release. “In the past few months, we’ve been testing an upload tool within Spotify for Artists, because we believe getting new music to your fans should be simple. Starting today we’re inviting more artists to participate in the beta.”



One of the first artists to participate is Noname, who dropped one of the year’s strongest albums, 25, on the streaming service this past Friday. Other artists to follow have included Michael Brun, VIAA, and Hot Shade.

“You’ll be able to deliver music straight to Spotify and plan for the perfect release day,” Spotify explains. “You’ll see a preview of exactly how things will appear to listeners before you hit submit. And even after your music goes live, you’ll be in full control of your metadata with simple and quick edits.”

Royalties will be sent to each artist’s bank account every month with no charges for fees or commissions. The company will also send a full report on how much each stream is earning, in addition to any other insights from Spotify for Artists.

Currently, Spotify has only invited a few hundred US-based independent artists to test out the upload function, though they do plan on opening up the service to more artists, labels, and teams in the near future. You can find more info here.

Whole lotta change going on to Spotify so it seems. Earlier this month, the company tripled the number of songs listeners can download to each account following heavy criticism online. Who knows what they’ll do next!