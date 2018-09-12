Good news: Spotify just increased the number of songs you can download

Spotify

Because we live in a world where people need more than 3,333 tracks per device, Spotify has gone ahead and done something about that. As Rolling Stone reports, the streaming service just tripled the limit to 10,000.

“At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a Spotify spokesman told the publication. “We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.”



Sure, it’s not “infinite,” but c’mon. Back in my time — ahem, growing up with a Home Alone 2 Talkboy recorder — you had to choose between cassettes, which was a real goddamn Sophie’s Choice every morning before school.

So, make do, people. Make do.