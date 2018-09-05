Steve Perry unveils new single “No More Cryin'”: Stream

Steve Perry, photo by Myriam Santos

Former Journey singer Steve Perry is returning to the public eye with the release of his first solo album in 24 years, Traces, due out October 5th via Fantasy Records. Last month, Perry previewed the release with the first single, “No Erasin'”. Now, he’s unveiled a second track, “No More Cryin'”, along with an accompanying performance video, which you can watch below.

“No More Cryin'” was co-written by Perry and Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson. In a statement, Perry said, “’No More Cryin’’ is a love song, but not in the way you would think. It starts in one place, and builds and lands somewhere entirely different. It’s got many overtones, and can be applied to so many different kinds of relationships, including my own relationship with past isolation.”



Recently, Eels frontman Mark Oliver Everett spoke to Kyle Meredith about his relationship with Perry and how he helped encourage the Journey singer to make a musical comeback.