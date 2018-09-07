Paul McCartney premieres new solo album, Egypt Station: Stream

Paul McCartney, photo by Joshua Mellin

Sir Paul McCartney is celebrating the release of his new album, Egypt Station. The record is available to stream in full below through Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Capitol Records, Egypt Station serves as the iconic songwriter’s seventeenth (!) solo LP to date and follow-up to 2013’s New. Its 16 tracks were recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex. With the exception of one track, the entirety of the album was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).



(Read: 10 Paul McCartney Songs That Made Movies Better)

The album’s title was inspired by one of McCartney’s own paintings. Elaborating further, Macca noted in a statement: “I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make.., Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

A press release further described the effort as conveying “a unique travelogue vibe,” adding:

“Between the opening and closing instrumentals ‘Station I’ and ‘Station II’, each song finds Paul capturing a place or moment before transporting the listener seamlessly to the next destination. Stops along the way include an acoustic meditation on present day contentedness (‘Happy With You’), a timeless anthem that would fit on virtually any album of any McCartney era (‘People Want Peace’), and an epic multi-movement closer clocking in at seven minutes with a song suite structure harkening back to the days of Paul’s previous combos (‘Despite Repeated Warnings’). The result is a kaleidoscopic journey through myriad musical locales and eras, yet firmly rooted in the here and now–with Paul’s singular unmistakeable melodic sensibility serving as guide.

In his review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Tyler Clark wrote, “Though he may never produce an essential late-career record like contemporaries Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, or even Neil Young, Paul McCartney continues to make music that takes far more chances than it has to.”

The Beatles rocker previewed Egypt Station with early tracks “Fuh You”, a self-described “raunchy love song,” “I Don’t Know”, and “Come On To Me”.

McCartney will support the new LP with an extensive run of tour dates, including his imminent 2018 “Freshen Up Tour” and a newly announced series of US shows set for Spring 2019. He recently appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show for an extensive 90-minute interview.

Egypt Station Artwork:

Egypt Station Tracklist:

01. Opening Station

02. I Don’t Know

03. Come On to Me

04. Happy With You

05. Who Cares

06. Fuh You

07. Confidante

08. People Want Peace

09. Hand in Hand

10. Dominoes

11. Back in Brazil

12. Do It Now

13. Caesar Rock

14. Despite Repeated Warnings

15. Station II

16. Hunt You down/Naked/C-Link