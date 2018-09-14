Sufjan Stevens to reissue Songs for Christmas on vinyl for the first time

Merry Christmas from Sufjan Stevens

The holidays have come early for Sufjan Stevens fans: The musician’s longtime label, Asthmatic Kitty, has announced plans to reissue his 2006 Songs for Christmas collection on vinyl for the very first time.

This box set reissue is due out November 9th and features all 42 songs of the original release, spread out across five EPs. According to the label, also included is the original package design, which is comprised of illustrations from Stevens himself, a family portrait painting, chord charts, and lyric sheets. (I purchased the original many moons ago, and the packaging is as fun and festive as it sounds here.)



From 2001 to 2010, Stevens would record an annual holiday album that he’d then gift to his friends family. 2006’s Songs for Christmas packaged the first five of those into one neat bundle. In 2012, Asthmatic Kitty released the second batch of albums under the title Silver & Gold.

The Songs for Christmas reissue is his second 2006 project to be pressed onto vinyl this year. In August, he finally released The Avalanche on vinyl.

Pre-order the reissue here. Revisit a few favorites from Songs for Christmas:

Recently, Stevens teamed up with The National to cover Leonard Cohen. He and James Blake also reworked a Moses Sumney song.