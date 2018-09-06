Terror unleash hardcore anthem “Spirit of Sacrifice”: Watch

Los Angeles based hardcore outfit Terror have been going strong for more than 15 years, and they’ll release their seventh album, Total Retaliation, on September 28th. In advance of the disc, the band is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to bring you the exclusive premiere of the video for the new song “Spirit of Sacrifice” (watch below).
The video for “Spirit of Sacrifice” captures the essence of a Terror live show, which is nonstop energy on the stage and in the audience.
Regarding the track, vocalist Scott Vogel tells us, “This is Terror 2018. This is who we are and how we live. This is our definition of Hardcore and the way we see this world for better and for worse.”
Total Retaliation, which was produced by Fit For an Autopsy’s Will Putney (Body Count, Thy Art Is Murder), is available for pre-order at this location. Fans can catch Terror delivering their explosive live set on the band’s upcoming tour, which kicks off September 28th in San Diego, California. See the full list of dates below.
Terror Fall 2018 North American Tour Dates:
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage
09/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Gilman Street
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
10/01 – Tucson, AZ @ House Of Bards
10/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
10/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridgela
10/05 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf
10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
10/09 – Louisville, KY @ Riot Skatepark
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
10/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge