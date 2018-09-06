Terror unleash hardcore anthem “Spirit of Sacrifice”: Watch

Terror, courtesy of Pure Noise Records

Los Angeles based hardcore outfit Terror have been going strong for more than 15 years, and they’ll release their seventh album, Total Retaliation, on September 28th. In advance of the disc, the band is teaming up with Heavy Consequence to bring you the exclusive premiere of the video for the new song “Spirit of Sacrifice” (watch below).

The video for “Spirit of Sacrifice” captures the essence of a Terror live show, which is nonstop energy on the stage and in the audience.



Regarding the track, vocalist Scott Vogel tells us, “This is Terror 2018. This is who we are and how we live. This is our definition of Hardcore and the way we see this world for better and for worse.”

Total Retaliation, which was produced by Fit For an Autopsy’s Will Putney (Body Count, Thy Art Is Murder), is available for pre-order at this location. Fans can catch Terror delivering their explosive live set on the band’s upcoming tour, which kicks off September 28th in San Diego, California. See the full list of dates below.

Terror Fall 2018 North American Tour Dates:

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

09/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Gilman Street

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

10/01 – Tucson, AZ @ House Of Bards

10/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

10/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridgela

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

10/09 – Louisville, KY @ Riot Skatepark

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

10/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge