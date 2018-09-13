Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Teyana Taylor performs “Gonna Love Me”/”Rose in Harlem” medley on Fallon: Watch

G.O.O.D. Music member delivers a strong two-part performance

by
on September 13, 2018, 11:00am
1 comment
Teyana Taylor Gonna Love Me:Rose in Harlem Medley JImmy Fallon The Tonight Show
Teyana Taylor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

With her recent Kanye-produced album, K.T.S.E.Teyana Taylor made a strong argument that she is far more than the woman with the killer dance routine in the “Fade” video. Last night, she continued to hammer that point home with an appearance on Fallon.

The G.O.O.D. Music singer delivered a two-song medley, a well designed play to show off all of her strengths. Opener “Gonna Love Me” demonstrated the buttery depths of her late night crooning, while “Rose in Harlem” put her fiery fierceness display. For the latter song, she was joined by a trio of dancers wearing a sheer red fabric over their heads. Check out the replay below.

Previous Story
Al Green shares cover of “Before The Next Teardrop Falls”, his first release in 10 years: Stream
Next Story
Preview: Joshua Homme calls Mike Patton a “big influence” in new episode of Alligator Hour on Apple Music’s Beats 1
1 comment