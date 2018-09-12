Coen Brothers share first trailer for TV series-turned-movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Watch

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Joel and Ethan Coen’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs came into this world with dreams of being a six-part anthology series on Netflix, but the legendary filmmakers eventually decided the story was best told in their comfort zone of film. And, hey, the decision seems to have paid off, as the movie just scored a Best Screenplay award at the ultra-fancy Venice Film Festival. Now, with the film’s November 16th premiere date approaching, the Coens have shared a teaser trailer.

(Read: The Coen Brothers in Five Films)



Tim Blake Nelson stars as the titular outlaw, and the clips showcase a well-dressed criminal that, despite being a bit of a dandy, is lethal with a six-shooter. Elsewhere, we see James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, and legendary musician Tom Waits populating an American West beset by violence, humor, and plenty of dust.

Check it out below.