The Chemical Brothers share new single, “Free Yourself”: Stream

The Chemical Brothers, photo by Callo Albanese

The Chemical Brothers have returned with a new single, “Free Yourself”, which follows a cover of Tim Buckley’s “I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain” from earlier this summer.

“Free Yourself” oscillates between a robotic female voice offering variations on the title and a barrage of laser-like sounds that conjure the feeling of an all-out audial assault. Hear it below.



The Chemical Brothers’ last LP was 2015’s Born in the Echoes. The U.K. duo will play two sold-out shows at London’s Alexandra Palace next week, and in November they’ll head to Mexico City for the Corona Capital festival.