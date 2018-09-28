Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

The Cranberries share moody unreleased outtake “Íosa”: Stream

Off their forthcoming box set for Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

by
on September 28, 2018, 10:37am
0 comments
The Cranberries 25th anniversary everybody else is doing
The Cranberries

On October 19th, The Cranberries will honor the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, with a four-disc box set chock full of extras like outtakes, B-sides, the band’s debut EP, and much more.

In anticipation, the band’s gone ahead and shared an unreleased outtake titled “Íosa”. Late singer Dolores O’Riordan sounds incredible as per tradition, swimming over the group’s signature moody vibes. It’s a groove, alright.

Stream below.

Next year, The Cranberries will release their final album in the wake of O’Riordan’s passing.

Previous Story
The Chemical Brothers share new single, “Free Yourself”: Stream
Next Story
Burial and Kode9 release FABRICLIVE 100 mix
No comments