The Cranberries share moody unreleased outtake “Íosa”: Stream

On October 19th, The Cranberries will honor the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, with a four-disc box set chock full of extras like outtakes, B-sides, the band’s debut EP, and much more.

In anticipation, the band’s gone ahead and shared an unreleased outtake titled “Íosa”. Late singer Dolores O’Riordan sounds incredible as per tradition, swimming over the group’s signature moody vibes. It’s a groove, alright.



Next year, The Cranberries will release their final album in the wake of O’Riordan’s passing.