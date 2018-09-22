The Cure to play “20 festivals” next summer

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

The Cure celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2018, but Robert Smith isn’t counting down the days to retirement. In fact, the band looks to be particularly active in 2019.

“We will be headlining around 20 festivals next summer — mostly in Europe,” Smith announced on Twitter. Further details will be revealed “when we get them,” Smith added.



Smith also recently booked studio time for The Cure. “I’ve suddenly fallen in love with the idea of writing new songs,” Smith told BBC 6 Music in an interview back in April. The Cure’s last new recording came in the form of a cover of The Beatles’ “Hello Goodbye”, which was released on a Paul McCartney tribute album in 2014. Prior to that, their most recent studio output came via their 2008 album, 4:13 Dream.

Earlier this year, The Cure marked their 40th anniversary with a pair of major concerts, including a headlining slot at London’s Meltdown Festival, which Smith himself curated, and a massive one-day event at London’s Hyde Park.