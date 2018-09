The Lemon Twigs on Kimmel

Last month, The Lemon Twigs returned with a new album called Go to School. As brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario detailed in a track-by-track breakdown for Consequence of Sound, the concept record follows the story of a chimpanzee named Shane.

The Long Island-bred rock outfit supported the LP on Tuesday night with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The duo unfurled the album track “Small Victories” as well as “The Fire” as a web exclusive. Replay bother performances below.