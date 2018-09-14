The Struts announce new album, Young & Dangerous, share “Bulletproof Baby”: Stream

It’s been a long time coming, what with the release of raucous singles like “Primadonna Like Me” and “Body Talks”, but The Struts have finally announced their new album. Titled Young & Dangerous, it follows the glam-rock outfit’s 2016 breakthrough, Everybody Wants. It lands on October 26th via Polydor Records.
“Finally we can reveal our second album, Young & Dangerous,” frontman Luke Spiller says in a press release. “We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this album and I know you are all going to love it. This is dedicated to all of our amazing fans who have waited so long for this record. I hope these songs provide the perfect soundtrack to this crazy thing called life. Thank you once again. Be sure to get tickets to our tour so we can all sing these new songs together.”
Accompanying the announcement is a new single, “Bulletproof Baby”, an encore closer if there ever was one. Brimming with gang vocals and a chorus that reaches into the rafters, the song’s still wistful enough to leave a lasting impression. Hear it below.
The Struts will soon embark on a massive headlining tour in support of the album, and they’ve just added a batch of European dates for early next year. Check them out below, and grab tickets here.
Young & Dangerous Artwork:
Young & Dangerous Tracklist:
01. Body Talks
02. Primadonna Like Me
03. In Love With A Camera
04. Bulletproof Baby
05. Who Am I?
06. People
07. Fire (Part 1)
08. Somebody New
09. Tatler Magazine
10. I Do It So Well
11. Freak Like You
12. Ashes (Part 2)
13. Body Talks (feat. Kesha)
The Struts 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *
09/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *
09/23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival
09/24 – Richmond, VA @ National *
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *
09/30 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *
10/02 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
10/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA ^
10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
10/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
10/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Theater *
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum Theater *
10/14 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum Theater *
10/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *
10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s At the Landing *
10/19 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *
10/20 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *
10/21 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City *
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
10/25 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live ^
10/26 – Arlington, TX @ Texas Live!
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee +
11/03 – Anaheim, CA @ HOB #
11/06 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars Ballroom +
11/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +
02/16 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus
02/17 – Nottingham, Uk @ Rock City
02/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University
02/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
02/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
02/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
$ = w/ Foo Fighters
* = w/ White Reaper and Spirit Animal
^ = w/ Spirit Animal
+ = w/ The Wrecks and Thunderpussy
# = w/ The Wrecks
