The Twilight Sad announce new album, It Won/t Be Like This All the Time, share “Videograms”: Stream

The Twilight Sad

The Twilight Sad ushered in a few welcome storm clouds earlier this summer by debuting a new song, “I/m Not Here [missing face]”. Now, the Scottish post-punk outfit has announced a new album, their first since 2014’s Nobody Wants to Be Here and Nobody Wants to Leave. Called It Won/t Be Like This All the Time, it arrives on January 18th via Mogwai’s Rock Action label.

The LP’s roots harken back to their time on the road with The Cure, but guitarist Andy MacFarlane’s vision for it crystallized during a residency at a remote rehearsal space on Scotland’s Loch Fyne this past November. It was only a few months later that the band tracked the songs at Devon’s Middle Farm Studios with longtime collaborator Andy Bush. Joining MacFarlane and frontman James Alexander Graham were touring members Brendan Smith and Johnny Docherty.



“I’ve always seen Brendan and Johnny as part of the band and it’s time to say that aloud,” Graham said in a press release. “From the actual coming together of the demos to recording the final versions of these songs has probably been one of my favourite experiences of being in the band. All four of us were throwing ideas in, whereas before Andy had mapped it all out. Once he got past the point of making the demos his point of view was ‘we need to make these even better. These need to take a step up from where they are.’ He opened the floor to everybody.”

Accompanying the announcement is the album’s chilling closer, “Videograms”, which carries the Cure’s influence in its colorful synth arrangements. The driving, pummeling percussion paired with Graham’s unsettling wail do well to cement the track in the Twilight Sad’s comfort zone. “‘Videograms’ was the first song written for the album but the last song finished before we went in to record,” Graham said. “It’s one of the most melodic things we’ve done. Since writing the song I’ve heard the phrase ‘don’t you start on me’ whilst walking down the street, in the supermarket, in the pub. It must have been something that I’d heard a lot that stuck with me and came out in this song.”

Hear it below.

Pre-order the album here, and check out its artwork and tracklist below. For a list of The Twilight Sad’s upcoming tour dates, head here.

It Won/t Be Like This All the Time Artwork:



It Won/t Be Like This All the Time Tracklist:

01. 10 Good Reasons for Modern Drugs

02. Shooting Dennis Hopper Shooting

03. The Arbor

04. VTr

05. Sunday Day13

06. I/m Not Here [missing face]

07. Auge_Maschine

08. Keep It All To Myself

09. Girl Chewing Gum

10. Let’s Get Lost

11. Videograms