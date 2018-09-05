Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Cypress Hill’s B-Real on Leaders of the New School and Losing His Shoes While Crowd Surfing

Hip-hop legend also shares his first concert experiences and preview their new LP

by
on September 05, 2018, 1:46pm
Cypress Hill, photo by Killian Young
Cypress Hill, photo by Killian Young

Cypress Hill stand tall among the legends of the golden age of hip-hop, and B-Real calls in to chat with host Lior Phillips about that legacy, his first concerts, and the new record from the "Insane in the Brain" heroes. He also reminisces about catching Leaders of the New School and losing your socks and shoes while crowd-surfing.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

No comments