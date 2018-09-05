Cypress Hill’s B-Real on Leaders of the New School and Losing His Shoes While Crowd Surfing

Cypress Hill, photo by Killian Young

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Cypress Hill stand tall among the legends of the golden age of hip-hop, and B-Real calls in to chat with host Lior Phillips about that legacy, his first concerts, and the new record from the “Insane in the Brain” heroes. He also reminisces about catching Leaders of the New School and losing your socks and shoes while crowd-surfing.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter