Broadway Smash Brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick on Animated Musical Smallfoot

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick have made major splashes in both film and music—Karey for writing James and the Giant Peach and Chicken Run among so many others, and Wayne for penning songs for everyone from Garth Brooks to Eric Clapton. Together, they wrote the Broadway smash Something Rotten!, and now the brothers return with animated musical Smallfoot. Host Lior Phillips chats with Karey and Wayne about writing a rap for Common, Channing Tatum singing their songs, and so much more.

