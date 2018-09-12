Mastodon’s Brann Dailor on Drumming in the Attic and Joining Game of Thrones

Mastodon, This Must Be the Gig

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Long before the days of Mastodon, Brann Dailor was watching his mom’s cover band, drumming in the attic, and listening to classical music. In addition to dishing on all of those dishes, Brann chats with host Lior Phillips to go over highlights of metal magic from Mastodon’s tours, his appearance on Game of Thrones, and so much more.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter