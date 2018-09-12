Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor on Drumming in the Attic and Joining Game of Thrones

He also reflects on watching his mom's cover band and his love for classical music

by
on September 12, 2018, 11:00am
0 comments
Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! Long before the days of Mastodon, Brann Dailor was watching his mom’s cover band, drumming in the attic, and listening to classical music. In addition to dishing on all of those dishes, Brann chats with host Lior Phillips to go over highlights of metal magic from Mastodon’s tours, his appearance on Game of Thrones, and so much more.

