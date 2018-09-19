The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Wants to Press Miley Cyrus’ Urine to Vinyl

Wayne Coyne, photo by Heather Kaplan

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! On this week’s episode, The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne dials in to chat with host Lior Phillips about what it’s like to roll around in a giant ball on top of festivalgoers, seeing The Who as a kid, the prospects of a vinyl record containing Miley Cyrus’s urine, and much, much more.

