Tom Arnold allegedly choked by The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett at pre-Emmys party

Mark Burnett and Tom Arnold

Actor/comedian Tom Arnold and television producer Mark Burnett, known for reality TV shows like The Apprentice and The Voice, reportedly got into a physical altercation at a pre-Emmys party on Sunday night. Both the LAPD and Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed the incident to The Hollywood Reporter, though no charges had been filed as of publication.

Arnold tweeted about the incident around Midnight EST, alleging that “Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain.” He also stated that he’d called the police.



In response, Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey (of Touched by an Angel fame) tweeted an image of her bruised hand, claiming it was injured during the confrontation. “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event,” she wrote. “Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop.”

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

The TV show Downey is referring to is Viceland’s The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold. The series finds Arnold earnestly trying to track down a number of damaging audio and video recordings that reveal potentially damaging proof of President Trump’s not-so-secret underbelly. In addition to things like the infamous “Pee Pee Tape”, Arnold is after hours of rumored audio from the filming of The Apprentice, including tapes that allegedly contain Trump using the N-word.

Arnold responded to Downey in another tweet, calling her a liar and threatening legal action. He later said that the actress/producer had knocked a phone out of the hands of documentary director/producer Bryan Fogel (Icarus), who started filming after Burnett laid hands on his friend.

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape. https://t.co/nPJyDAarsE — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Numerous individuals on social media commented that Downey’s bruise did not look as if she had obtained it just that night. Arnold jumped on the theory, though at the same time highlighted the possibility that this was a publicity stunt for his new show.

Mark Burnett doesn't seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should've gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

A number of witnesses confirmed the incident, including Patton Oswalt who tweeted the following image of himself with Arnold after the fight:

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

All of this, of course, seems to stem from Arnold’s hatred of Trump. The two used to be close personal friends, but the comedian has made it his mission over the last two years to bring an end to Trump’s presidency by uncovering proof of his unsuitableness. Arnold claims to have seen the N-word tape, which he also claims finds the POTUS calling his own son, Eric, the r-word. “There’s two people who have never called me a liar about the N-word tape,” Arnold said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Donald Trump and Mark Burnett, because they know it’s true.”

“I’m going to do this until he resigns,” Arnold added. “He is a crazy person. He is putting this country on the precipice of war right now. For some reason, I am in a position to do something, and it is working. And I am going to do this until that guy resigns and the world will be safer. It’s going to happen.”