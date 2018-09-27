First look at Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in upcoming biopic

Tom Hanks as Mr Rogers

Given the circumstances of today, here’s a much-needed palate cleanser: Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers.

Sony has released a first look at Hanks in the upcoming biopic about the children’s iconic television host.



The untitled film is being directed Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) from a script written by by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The film is inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and a journalist named Tom Junod. Assigned to write a profile about Rogers, a cynical Junod finds his life transformed by the experience.

The film is scheduled for release in October 2019.

Earlier this year, Mr. Rogers was the subject of the documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?.