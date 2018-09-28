Posthumous box set of unreleased Tom Petty music has arrived: Stream

Tom Petty, photo by Philip Cosores

Today marks the release of An American Treasure, a posthumous box set comprised of unreleased Tom Petty material. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The 60-track collection pulls from throughout the rock icon’s extensive career, including early days with The Heartbreakers and sessions with Mudcrutch. Due out via Reprise Records, the expansive project was curated and put together by Petty’s daughter, Adria; his widow, Dana; longtime Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench; and frequent engineering collaborator Ryan Ulate. It’s described as “a tribute and love letter pointing to the music in between the hits.”



(Read: The Very Best of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

As a preview, three songs from the archival set were shared early. First came “Keep A Little Soul”, an unreleased track taken from the same sessions that birthed The Heartbreakers’ 1982 album Long After Dark, followed by an alternate “clubhouse” version of “You And Me”, recorded by the music legend in 2007. Most recently came this month’s “Gainesville”, an unreleased offering that dates back to Petty’s Echo era.

An American Treasure is available in four formats, each with cover art designed by Shepard Fairey (the vinyl edition hits shelves November 23rd).

Petty tragically passed in October 2017 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

An American Treasure Artwork:

An American Treasure Tracklist:

CD 1

01. Surrender (Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976)

02. Listen To Her Heart (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

03. Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

04. When The Time Comes (Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978)

05. You’re Gonna Get It (Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It!sessions—1978)

06. Radio Promotion Spot 1977

07. Rockin’ Around (With You) (Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976)

08. Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It) (Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976)

09. Breakdown (Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977)

10. The Wild One, Forever (Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976)

11. No Second Thoughts (Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978)

12. Here Comes My Girl (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

13. What Are You Doing In My Life (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

14. Louisiana Rain (Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979)

15. Lost In Your Eyes (Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974)

CD 2

01. Keep A Little Soul (Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

02. Even The Losers (Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989)

03. Keeping Me Alive (Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

04. Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger (B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989)

05. The Apartment Song (Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984)

06. Concert Intro (Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

07. King’s Road (Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

08. Clear The Aisles (Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

09. A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me) (Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981)

10. Straight Into Darkness (Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982)

11. You Can Still Change Your Mind (Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981)

12. Rebels (Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985)

13. Deliver Me (Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982)

14. Alright For Now (Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989)

15. The Damage You’ve Done (Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)sessions—1987)

16. The Best Of Everything (Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985)

17. Walkin’ From The Fire (Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984)

18. King Of The Hill (Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987)

CD 3

01. I Won’t Back Down (Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997)

02. Gainesville (Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998)

03. You And I Will Meet Again (Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991)

04. Into The Great Wide Open (Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991)

05. Two Gunslingers (Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013)

06. Lonesome Dave (Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions—July 23, 1993)

07. To Find A Friend (Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994)

08. Crawling Back To You (Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994)

09. Wake Up Time (Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992)

10. Grew Up Fast (Album track from Songs and Music from She’s the One—August 6, 1996)

11. I Don’t Belong (Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998)

12. Accused Of Love (Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999)

13. Lonesome Sundown (Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999)

14. Don’t Fade On Me (Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994)

CD 4

01. You And Me (Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007)

02. Have Love Will Travel (Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002)

03. Money Becomes King (Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002)

04. Bus To Tampa Bay (Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011)

05. Saving Grace (Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—June 16, 2006)

06. Down South (Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006)

07. Southern Accents (Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006)

08. Insider (Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006)

09. Two Men Talking (Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012)

10. Fault Lines (Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014)

11. Sins Of My Youth (Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012)

12. Good Enough (Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012)

13. Something Good Coming (Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010)

14. Save Your Water (Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016)

15. Like A Diamond (Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002)

16. Hungry No More (Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016)