Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero re-enact The Dark Knight interrogation scene: Watch

Tommy Wiseau, Nerdist

Tommy Wiseau is right back at it.

After March’s “audition tape,” the disaster artist has once more teamed up with Nerdist, this time to re-enact the entire interrogation scene from The Dark Knight. Wiseau plays Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning role, while pal Greg Sestero dons the cape.



Oddly enough, Wiseau does an amicable job, but mostly because his awkward laugh is a curious shoe-in for Ledger’s now-trademark cackle. It also helps that his makeup does all the heavy lifting, masking any of his traditionally dull expressions.

Watch the whole thing below.

If you need more Wiseau and Sestero, be sure to grab Volume One of their latest film, Best F(r)iends, via iTunes starting tomorrow, September 25th. The second volume premieres in Los Angeles this Friday.