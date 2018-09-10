Maynard James Keenan says Tool’s new album is coming in 2019

Tool in the recording studio

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has offered a new update on the band’s long-awaited new album, while also reaffirming his promise that the album will finally see release in 2019.

In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Keenan shared the following status update: “Scratch Vox tracked awhile ago. [Adam Jones] deep in Guitars now. Final Vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Long Way 2 Go But Much Closer.” The tweet were accompanied with the hashtags #TOOL and #2019.



Back in June, Keenan went on record promising a 2019 release for Tool’s new album, and it seems like the band continues to make positive progress towards that goal. As for Keenan’s bandmates, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, and bassist Justin Chancellor held a series of musical clinics over the summer, during which they touched on the in-the-works album. They revealed that every song on the effort is over 10 minutes long, and that the drums have been fully tracked. At the time, Chancellor had planned on finishing the bass parts after Tool wrapped up their summer festival appearances, with Jones tracking guitars afterward. Keenan, who said back in April that he was already done with lyrics and melodies, was to go into the booth last.

Tool also shared a snippet of new music in a promo video for the music clinics, which you can watch below.