Travis Barker says ongoing nerve damage caused by medical malpractice

Travis Barker, photo by Philip Cosores

Blood clots have sidelined Travis Barker for most of the year, forcing Blink-182 to postpone its Las Vegas residency as well as cancel a string of US earlier this months. According to TMZ, Barker believes medical malpractice is the reason for his ongoing health issues and he’s now filed a lawsuit against the medical center he says is responsible.

In June, Barker was diagnosed with blood clots in his arms and was briefly hospitalized after developing further complications, including a staph infection. According to Barker’s lawsuit, his health issues began after receiving a routine MRI at the Medical Imaging Center in Santa Monica, California. Barker alleges that he was to be sedated before the procedure, but technicians were unable to find a vein and stuck him at least 40 times in the arms with a dirty needle, causing him to suffer nerve damage and develop a staph infection.



Additionally, Barker has filed a separate lawsuit against the school bus driver who crashed into his vehicle in Calabasas, California in July. Barker’s 14-year-old son, who riding with his dad at the time of the accident, is also part of the lawsuit.