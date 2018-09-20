Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score HBO’s Watchmen series

Trent Rezor and Atticus Ross to score HBO's Watchmen

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have settled on their new project, and it’s a big one. The Nine Inch Nails collaborators will score HBO’s forthcoming adaptation of Watchmen.

Coming from LOST and Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof, HBO’s Watchmen promises to be a “remixed” version of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins’ seminal graphic novel of the same name. The show, presumably like the novel, will be set in an alternate Earth with its own dark, twisted history, a world where superheroes are outlawed. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Adelaide Clemens, among others.



Reznor and Ross, whose score for The Social Network earned an Academy Award in 2010, also recently composed music for Waves, a new “dramatic musical” from Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night, Krisha), and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid 90’s. All the while, they’re currently out on tour with Nine Inch Nails, surprising fans with the first-ever performance of the Broken EP and the live debut of “The Perfect Drug”.