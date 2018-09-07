Troye Sivan performs “Animal” and “Plum” on Colbert: Watch

Troye Sivan on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Troye Sivan delivered his breakthrough album, Bloom, last week. On Thursday, he promoted the record by appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Australian pop prodigy and Ariana Grande collaborator performed two tracks off his LP, “Animal” and “Plum”.

While both oozed the “breathy charm” that made Bloom a dreamy and sexy success, it was “Animal” that stole the show. Sivan previously described the single as a “five-minute, 80s stadium love song,” and that’s exactly what it felt like — life-affirming yet aching, all-consuming but intimate, filled with both grandeur and vulnerability. (It’s also worth watching to the very end for a bit of a plot twist regarding the “audience” in attendance.)



Sivan also sat down for a short chat with Colbert. He talked about his role in Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased, a coming-of-age film that recounts the story of a teen sent to a gay conversion camp by his religious parents. “I really hope the movie is going to speak mostly to… parents… just how your reaction to your kid coming out can really shape their lives,” noted Sivan, who came out as gay back in 2013.

Replay it all down below.

Revisit the trailer for Boy Erased, which opens in theaters November 2nd.