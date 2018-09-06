Menu
Ty Dolla $ign arrested for drug possession in Atlanta

The rapper-producer was found with marijuana and cocaine

by
on September 05, 2018, 10:53pm
Ty Dolla $ign, photo by Philip Cosores
Ty Dolla $ign was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine, according to TMZ.

A limo carrying the rapper-producer and six other individuals was pulled over by Atlanta police and drugs were found in a subsequent search. Police told Pitchfork it “appears” that Ty Dolla $ign will be charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) and possession of cocaine, and once charges are finalized, he’ll be transported to Fulton County Jail.

Ty Dolla $ign was scheduled to play Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Wednesday.

This is a developing story…

