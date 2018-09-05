Vanilla Ice was aboard a quarantined flight from Dubai

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice, of “Ice Ice Baby” fame, was aboard an Emirates flight that was quarantined at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning after several passengers fell ill.

Airport officials held the plane for several hours so that the ill passengers could be attended by local health authorities. A total of 10 passengers were hospitalized, while another eight were treated at the airport. Reportedly, all of the sick passengers were sitting on the bottom floor of the double decker flight.



Vanilla Ice, who was seated on the top floor of the flight, was initially unaware of the situation. “So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place,” he tweeted.

Rather than ask the flight attendant, Vanilla Ice apparently searched on YouTube for more information and came across a video from an “underground world news” YouTube channel, which he linked to on Twitter. “This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380,” he wrote.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

Vanilla Ice? Zombie plane? 2018 has to be a simulation.