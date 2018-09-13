Vince Neil: Mötley Crüe to record four new songs

Motley Crue's Vince Neil, photo by Philip Cosores

New Mötley Crüe music is on the way, as singer Vince Neil has tweeted that the veteran hard-rock act is hitting the studio again to record four new songs.

“Exciting news!,” Neil tweeted. “I’ll be going back in [the] recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!”



Thus far, none of the other band members have confirmed this news, nor has Mötley Crüe’s social media accounts.

That said, back in late August, the band posted a photo on Facebook of drummer Tommy Lee and bass player Nikki Sixx in the studio with Bob Rock, the producer of Motley Crüe’s popular 1989 album Dr. Feelgood. The photo included the caption, “28th August 2018.” Lee posted the same photo on Instagram, plus a video clip of him rocking the drums in the studio.

Are they recording new music for the upcoming film The Dirt, a biopic on the rockers that is coming to Netflix? Time will tell. The film is currently in production and will feature Douglas Booth as Sixx; Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as guitarist Mick Mars; Daniel Webber (The Punisher) as Neil; and rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Lee.

Mötley Crüe performed the last show on their “Final Tour” nearly three years ago. The guys signed an agreement to never tour again as Mötley Crüe after the trek’s completion.