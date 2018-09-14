Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, and Kodak Black collaborate on new song “Wake Up in the Sky”: Stream

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, and Kodak Black

Gucci Mane took to Instagram on Thursday to announce a new collaborative single with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, a notable happening not just for the star wattage involved but also because the track marks Black’s first release since being emerging from jail last month.

Titled “Wake Up in the Sky”, the single definitely packs Bruno Mars’ brand of arena grandeur, opening with some soaring vocals before segueing into a trap beat that buoys some sensual verses. There’s a romanticism that pervades the song, even once Kodak Black emerges with his sneering flow.



Hear it below.

Pre-incarceration, Kodak Black guested on ASAP Rocky’s Testing. Gucci Mane, whose Evil Genius remains on the horizon, released his star-studded Mr. Davis last year. Bruno Mars, meanwhile, recently headlined Lollapalooza and recently embarked on a new leg of tour dates in support of 24K Magic.