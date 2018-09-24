Menu
“Weird Al” Yankovic fills in for Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo in music video for “Africa”: Watch

Veteran goofball lends a helping hand for the band's blockbuster Toto cover

by
on September 24, 2018, 11:56am
Weezer, "Africa"

Clap your hands and clear your throats because that WeezerToto train is coming through yet again. Proving that this is no summer fluke, Rivers Cuomo and the gang have dropped a new music video for their chart-roaring cover, even tagging a familiar face.

Yes, that’s “Weird Al” Yankovic filling in for Cuomo; in fact, the band’s gone ahead and swapped out everyone. Directed by Brendan Walter and Jade Ehlers, it’s a snazzy performance video that’s not exactly funny, per se, but clever enough for a quick watch.

Catch it below. Yankvoic previously joined Weezer on stage to cover “Africa” live.

