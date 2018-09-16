Menu
Weezer covers Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at Riot Fest

Weezer stepped in for Blink, who had to cancel their headlining appearance

by
on September 16, 2018, 1:32pm
Weezer and Blink-182, photos by Tim Mosenfelder and Philip Cosores

Blink-182 had to forfeit their announced headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest this past weekend after drummer Travis Barker’s health issues forced them to cancel their North American tour. Stepping in for the pop-punk heroes was Weezer, who paid tribute to the band during their set last night with a cover of “All the Small Things”.

(Read: Blink-182’s Top 10 Songs)

As Stereogum reports, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo tested out the cover at s solo show in San Francisco a few nights previous.

Watch both renditions below.

