Weezer covers Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at Riot Fest

Weezer and Blink-182, photos by Tim Mosenfelder and Philip Cosores

Blink-182 had to forfeit their announced headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest this past weekend after drummer Travis Barker’s health issues forced them to cancel their North American tour. Stepping in for the pop-punk heroes was Weezer, who paid tribute to the band during their set last night with a cover of “All the Small Things”.

As Stereogum reports, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo tested out the cover at s solo show in San Francisco a few nights previous.

Watch both renditions below.