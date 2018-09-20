William Shatner made a Christmas album with Henry Rollins and Iggy Pop

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album

The incomparable William Shatner has announced his first-ever holiday album, and he’s caroling alongside some notable guest contributors.

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album features Shatner’s unique take on 13 holiday staples, including “Blue Christmas”, “Run Rudolph Run”, and “Silver Bells”. Among the guest contributors are Henry Rollins, who joins Shatner on the opening track, “Jingle Bells”; Iggy Pop, who appears on “Silent Night”; ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, who guests on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”; and Todd Rundgren, who appears alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle on “Winter Wonderland”.



Below, listen to Shatner and Rollins sing “Jingle Bells”:

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album is due out October 26th. It marks Shatner’s third release for Cleopatra Records following 2011’s David Bowie covers album, Seeking Major Tom, and 2013’s prog-rock concept LP, Ponder the Mystery.

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album Tracklist:

01. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins)

02. Blue Christmas (feat. Brad Paisley)

03. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Joe Louis Walker)

04. Winter Wonderland (feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd)

05. Twas The Night Before Christmas (feat. Mel Collins of King Crimson)

06. Run Rudolph Run feat. (Elliot Easton of The Cars)

07. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. (Rick Wakeman of Yes)

08. Silver Bells (feat. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull)

09. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (feat. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night (feat. Iggy Pop)

12. White Christmas (feat. Judy Collins)

13. Feliz Navidad (feat. Dani Bender)

14. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins) (Punk Rock Version)