Willie Nelson will play his first-ever rally for a political candidate on behalf of Beto O’Rourke

Willie Nelson and Congressman Beto O'rourke

Country legend and marijuana supporter Willie Nelson is no stranger to the political ring. Whether he’s performing on the White House’s South Lawn for President Jimmy Carter or getting Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in trouble for taking a picture with pot on the table, ol’ Willie isn’t afraid to cross music and politics. However, when he plays a rally for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke later this month, it’ll be his first-ever public performance in support of an active candidate.

The concert rally is set for September 29th at Austin’s Auditorium Shores. Joining Nelson will be his sons Lukas and Micah, as well as Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, and Tameca Jones. There’s also a fair chance the progressive politician joins Nelson on stage, as he did so back in July during Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic. At that show, Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s former bandmate came out for the finale of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”.



“My wife Annie and I have met and spoken with Beto and we share his concern for the direction things are headed,” said Nelson in a statement. “Beto embodies what is special about Texas, an energy and an integrity that is completely genuine.”

O’Rourke’s grassroots style campaigning has him just four points behind Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Registration to the newly announced rally is open to everyone via his campaign website. On October 7th, the Senate hopeful will also appear alongside Spoon, The Polyphonic Spree, Sarah Jaffee, and At the Drive-In off-shoot SPARTA during the Buffalo Tree Festival.