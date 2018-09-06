Brooklyn-born rapper Willsteezalot brings heart and hubris to Vans Share The Stage: Watch

Privacy is paramount to any artist, but a top priority for Brooklyn-born and Pennsylvania-raised rapper Willsteezalot (né: Willfred Francois). Although he’s been meticulously crafting his own oeuvre since 7th grade, the young MC didn’t actually share a single track to the general public until his sophomore year of high school. The reception was far more than generous.

“A lot of my success is attributed to my friends,” Willsteezalot contends. “There’s nothing wrong with being you. That’s my mission statement, as cheesy as it sounds. Just be you. There are so many chances where I could have been someone completely different, but I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”



Right here for Willsteezalot is a prime spot among nine other artists, who are all chomping at the bit for a chance to to open for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Hang out in Brooklyn with Willsteezalot above.