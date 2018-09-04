Win newly announced Dario Argento soundtracks: Profondo Rosso, Inferno, and Phenomena

Waxwork Records

In celebration of the 78th birthday of the great Dario Argento, Waxwork Records will release three of his films’ soundtracks on vinyl this Friday, September 7th. The three cult classics in question are 1975’s Profondo Rosso, 1980’s Inferno, and 1985’s Phenomena.

— Profondo Rosso comes pressed on 180-gram 3xLP “Bloodied Doll” colored vinyl with Goblin’s expanded and complete original score for the first time ever, artwork by Italian Illustration Collective MALLEUS, and triple gatefold packaging.



— Inferno comes pressed on 180-gram 2xLP “Mater Tenebrarum” colored vinyl (Red and Pink Swirl Vinyl with Gold Splatter on disc one; Opaque Blue and Translucent Blue Swirl Vinyl with Gold Splatter on disc two) with Keith Emerson’s expanded and complete original score for the first time ever, artwork by Italian Illustration Collective MALLEUS, and deluxe packaging.

— Phenomena comes pressed on 180-gram 2xLP (“Insects and Earth” Blue and Green Swirl with Gold Splatter on disc one; “Telekinesis” Opaque Orange and Translucent Orange Swirl with Green Splatter on disc two) with Goblin’s expanded and complete original score for the first time ever, artwork by Killian Eng, an 11″x11″ art print, and a heavy, old-style gatefold jacket with film laminate gloss coating.

While you can order the soundtrack for yourself beginning Friday, we're going to give you a head start on other fans. Consequence of Sound is giving away one (1) bundle of all three soundtracks.

Profondo Rosso, Inferno, and Phenomena Artwork: