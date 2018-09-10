Win Tickets to Breakaway Music Festival in Nashville or Charlotte

Breakaway Festival

Nobody appreciates a live concert experience like college music fans, which is a fact Prime Social Group makes good of with their Breakaway Music Festival. The multi-city event brings top charting hip-hop, EDM, and dance pop artists to major markets around the country. After putting on wild shows in Columbus, Ohio and Grand Rapids, Michigan earlier this summer, Breakaway is hitting Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina come the fall.

Wiz Khalifa and GRiZ will headline in each city, while Lil Pump, 3LAU, NGHTMRE, and Lil Skies will also appear at both events. In Nashville on October 5th and 6th, they’ll share the stage with Quinn XCII, Gryffin (live), Russ, Illenium, Sheck Wes, Mike Floss, and, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal (!!). The Charlotte fest on October 12th and 13th, meanwhile, will feature Juice WRLD, Louis the Child, Machine Gun Kelly, Hoodie Allen, Lost Kings, Frank Walker, and more.



Regardless of which city you attend, you’ll be sure to come away from Breakaway with a memorable experience. We want to make sure that happens by giving away one (1) pair of VIP passes to EACH festival. That means one winner for Nashville, and another for Charlotte. Enter for your choice — or both — by filling out the widgets below.

Winners must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter