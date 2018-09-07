Win two tickets to see Foo Fighters at CalJam 2018

Foo Fighters are bringing back CalJam on October 5th and 6th at the Glen Helen Regional Park and Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA. Joining Dave Grohl and the gang this year are a motley crew of six-string heroes, namely Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, and an exclusive reunion of Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression.

Sounds like a pretty sick weekend, right? Well, the good news is that Consequence of Sound has two exclusive passes to get you into the hottest rock ‘n’ roll event of the year. So, if you think you’re lucky, punk, enter in our giveaway below. Who knows, maybe you’ll be ringing in the season of the witch with Dave, Iggy, Shirley, JB, and KG. Could you imagine what your friends might say? You know, after they fight for the +1?



