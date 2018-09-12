Win VIP passes to Desert Daze 2018

Desert Daze Festival, photo by David Evanko

You can always rely on Desert Daze to put together an incredible lineup, but in a year where saturation and redundancy reigns, its 2018 bill is even more impressive. The festival returns October 12th-14th with a new location at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, California, and the 7th annual event looks like its best yet.

My Bloody Valentine, Tame Impala, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard lead the pack, and the uniqueness just continues from there. Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker will introduce JARV IS…, Mercury Rev will perform Deserter’s Songs, and Earth will perform The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull. On top of all that, there will be appearances by Slowdive, Wooden Shjips, Death Grips, Shellac, Ty Segall & White Fence, Warpaint, Malcom Mooney of CAN, Steve Albini, Connan Mockasin, Pond, Julia Holter, Earthless, Escape-ism, Beak>, Kevin Morby, HINDS, Preoccupations, IDLES, Death Valley Girls, and L.A. Witch.



And that’s just a taste of this tasty lineup. To get the full flavor, of course, you actually need to be there. That’s why we’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP and camping passes. That’s right, all you have to do is get yourself there, and you can witness one of the year’s best festivals on us. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you don’t see the widget, click here.

Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter. Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations.