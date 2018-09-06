Windhand offer up new track “Diablerie”: Stream

As anticipation builds for the October 5th release of Eternal Return, the new album by Virginia-based doom metal quartet Windhand, the band has thrown some extra fuel on the fire with the release of the new track “Diablerie”.
The song and accompanying visualizer (watch below) offer up another great showcase for the colorful imagery that has accompanied much of Windhand’s work over the years and the electric interplay between lead singer Dorthia Cottrell’s almost folk-like singing and the trudging grind of the music her bandmates crank out behind her.
According to the press release that came with the announcement, “Embodying the album’s more reflective side, ‘Diablerie’ fully captures the band’s artistic growth and the juxtaposition of genre-bending, heavy psychedelia that’s apparent throughout Eternal Return.”
The band previously shared a video for “Grey Garden”, the first single off Eternal Return, which was produced by Jack Endino (Nirvana). The album is available to pre-order here.
As previously reported, Windhand are gearing up for a lengthy tour in support of Eternal Return, starting this fall with a North American jaunt supported by Satan Satyrs, before moving to Europe early next year for a run of shows with Italian rockers Grime. You can find all those dates below.
Windhand 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/10 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
11/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
03/07 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
03/08 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
03/09 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
03/10 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
03/12 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
03/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio
03/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
03/16 – London, UK @ Underworld
03/17 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/19 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
03/20 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
03/21 – Cologne, DE @ MTC
03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
03/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2