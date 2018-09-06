Windhand offer up new track “Diablerie”: Stream

Windhand, photo by Joey Wharton

As anticipation builds for the October 5th release of Eternal Return, the new album by Virginia-based doom metal quartet Windhand, the band has thrown some extra fuel on the fire with the release of the new track “Diablerie”.

The song and accompanying visualizer (watch below) offer up another great showcase for the colorful imagery that has accompanied much of Windhand’s work over the years and the electric interplay between lead singer Dorthia Cottrell’s almost folk-like singing and the trudging grind of the music her bandmates crank out behind her.



According to the press release that came with the announcement, “Embodying the album’s more reflective side, ‘Diablerie’ fully captures the band’s artistic growth and the juxtaposition of genre-bending, heavy psychedelia that’s apparent throughout Eternal Return.”

The band previously shared a video for “Grey Garden”, the first single off Eternal Return, which was produced by Jack Endino (Nirvana). The album is available to pre-order here.

As previously reported, Windhand are gearing up for a lengthy tour in support of Eternal Return, starting this fall with a North American jaunt supported by Satan Satyrs, before moving to Europe early next year for a run of shows with Italian rockers Grime. You can find all those dates below.

Windhand 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/10 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03/07 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

03/08 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

03/09 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

03/10 – Paris, FR @ Boule Noire

03/12 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

03/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio

03/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

03/16 – London, UK @ Underworld

03/17 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/19 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

03/20 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

03/21 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

03/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2