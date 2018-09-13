Within Temptation to release new album, Resist, in December

Within Temptation, photo by Patric Ullaeus

Within Temptation are back and armed with a new set of tunes. The Dutch symphonic metal band will release their new album, Resist, on December 14 via Spinefarm Records. It marks their follow-up to 2014’s Hydra.

The band broke the news in a new cover story for Metal Hammer magazine. Singer Sharon Den Adel told the publication that the new album was written, in part, as a reaction to today’s popular music.



“Sometimes it feels that today’s pop music lacks a rebellious edge,” she said. “Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like then roughen the whole thing up as much as we could, allowing us to shape a new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our new take on metal; our way of giving a fresh lease of life to the rebellious edge of modern music.”

Resist will mark Within Temptation’s seventh studio album and first on Spinefarm Records, inking a global deal with Universal Music Germany.

“We are beyond excited to have signed to the biggest record label,” Sharon said. “Combining our strength with such a thriving, forward-looking force in the music industry, we are sure that we can make magic happen.”

Within Temptation will kick off a new run of 2018 European tour dates on Oct. 11 at Grand Hall Siberia in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. For information, visit Within-Temptation.com.