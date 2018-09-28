Prosecutors show surveillance footage of XXXTentacion’s murder

XXXTentacion surveillance footage

Prosecutors have shared surveillance footage of XXXTentacion’s murder outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June of this year. Four men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

One of those men, Robert Allen, appeared in court this week, as TMZ reports. During Allen’s bail hearing, prosecutors played surveillance footage which showed two of the men — Trayvon Newsome and Michael Boatwright — following XXXTentacion from the dealership. Newsome and Boatwright then got into an SUV with two other men, Brown and Dedrick Devonshay Williams, and positioned the SUV to block XXXTentacion’s car from driving away. Newsome and Boatwright got out of the SUV and confronted XXXTentacion. A struggled ensued, leading Boatwright to shoot XXXTentacion. Newsome then entered the passenger’s side door of XXXTentacion’s car and retrieved a Louis Vuitton bag and $50,000 in cash



XXXTentacion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch the surveillance footage below.