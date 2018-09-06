Young Thug charged with eight felonies, including drug possession and intent to distribute

Young Thug, photo by Nick Pinto

Young Thug has been charged with eight felonies, including possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana, according to TMZ.

The rapper is also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, and codeine, as well as possession of a firearm.



The charges stem from Young Thug’s arrest in Georgia last September when his car was pulled over for having tinted windows. At the time, Young Thug was booked for one count felony marijuana possession, but court documents obtained by TMZ reveal details of the additional felony charges.

Earlier this month, Young Thug was arrested and charged with felony gun possession following a release party for his latest album, Slime Language, in Los Angeles.