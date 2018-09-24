Young Thug drops On The RVN EP, featuring Elton John and Jaden Smith: Stream

Young Thug, photo by Nick Pinto

In the weeks since dropping his Slime Language LP in August, Young Thug’s life has taken a dramatic turn, as he’s currently facing eight felony drugs and weapon charges stemming from an incident last fall. Now, as he awaits trial, Young Thug has released a surprise new EP called On The RVN, which a press release bills as his “most vulnerable project to date.”

“With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Thugger is forced to consider the worst,” a press release adds. “Unsure about his freedom or future, the rapper who may appear superhuman is reduced to frail circumstances that could plague anyone. Under close watch, Young Thug can only run from his thoughts.”



Spanning six tracks, the release boasts a handful of surprise collaborations, including tracks with Jaden Smith and Sir Elton John. John, a noted fan of Young Thug, previously compared him to John Lennon.

On The RVN is now available on all major streaming services. You can also hear it below via YouTube.

On The RVN Tracklist:

01. On The Run

02. Icey

03. limax (feat. 6LACK)

04. Sin (feat. Jaden Smith)

05. Real In My Veins

06. High (feat. Elton John)