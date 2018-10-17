Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Lil Pump, more perform at 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch

Cardi B at BET Awards

The 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired this evening on BET, and it packed more than a few memorable performances from some of the game’s hottest names.

Miami’s local hero Lil Pump opened the event with a medley of hits, including “ESKEETIT”, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Kept Back”, and, of course, his viral hit “Gucci Gang”.



The Bronx-born Cardi B rolled out the Invasion of Privacy single “Get Up 10”, along with “Backin’ It Up” alongside Pardison Fontaine.

Atlanta pair Lil Baby and Gunna flaunted their new unique collaborative album, Drip Harder, with a performance of “Drip Too Hard”.

ASAP Rocky teamed up with YG to perform their new collaborative single, “Handgun”.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards were filmed at Fillmore Miami Beach earlier this month. The ceremony also featured a controversial cypher from Vic Mensa, which saw the rapper diss the late XXXTentacion.