Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Lil Pump, more perform at 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch

The evening also boasted YG, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and Gunna

by
on October 16, 2018, 11:20pm
0 comments
Cardi B at BET Awards
Cardi B at BET Awards

The 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired this evening on BET, and it packed more than a few memorable performances from some of the game’s hottest names.

Miami’s local hero Lil Pump opened the event with a medley of hits, including “ESKEETIT”, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Kept Back”, and, of course, his viral hit “Gucci Gang”.

The Bronx-born Cardi B rolled out the Invasion of Privacy single “Get Up 10”, along with “Backin’ It Up” alongside Pardison Fontaine.

Atlanta pair Lil Baby and Gunna flaunted their new unique collaborative album, Drip Harder, with a performance of “Drip Too Hard”.

ASAP Rocky teamed up with YG to perform their new collaborative single, “Handgun”.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards were filmed at Fillmore Miami Beach earlier this month. The ceremony also featured a controversial cypher from Vic Mensa, which saw the rapper diss the late XXXTentacion.

Previous Story
Vic Mensa, Taylor Bennett, G Herbo deliver fierce cyphers at 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Watch
Next Story
Album Review: Cloud Nothings Get Experimental on the Ferocious Last Building Burning
No comments