A Running List of Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Omissions

Jeff Ament's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs T-Shirt (Updated)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its list of nominees, and once again, people are pissed. At this point, it’s an annual tradition and one that will certainly never fade away.

This year’s class of nominees include Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Todd Rundgren, Rufus and Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, The Zombies, Devo, John Prine, MC5, and Kraftwerk.



In a surprise twist, zero artists eligible for the first time this year were nominated, which includes OutKast, Beck, Jeff Buckley, The Roots, Dave Matthews Band, and Snoop Dogg.

The good news is that these handful of talented bastards aren’t alone and join a running list of omissions by the Cleveland institution. During Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, bassist Jeff Ament famously wore a t-shirt listing many of the artists and bands who have not yet been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We updated that shirt (see above), and also spelled out a complete list of names for you below:

— A Tribe Called Quest

— Afrika Bambaataa

— Alice In Chains

— The B-52’s

— Bad Brains

— Bad Company

— Barry White

— Bauhaus

— Beck

— Big Star

— Björk

— Black Flag

— Blur

— Brian Eno

— The Buzzcocks

— Can

— Captain Beefheart

— Carole King

— The Carpenters

— Chic

— The Commodores

— Connie Francis

— Dave Matthews Band

— De La Soul

— The Dead Kennedys

— Def Leppard

— Depeche Mode

— Devo

— Dick Dale

— The Doobie Brothers

— Duran Duran

— Emerson, Lake and Palmer

— Eric B. and Rakim

— Eurythmics

— Faith No More

— The Flaming Lips

— Fugazi 5

— George Michael

— Gram Parsons

— The Guess Who

— Harry Nilsson

— Hüsker Dü

— INXS

— Iron Maiden

— The Jam

— Jan and Dean

— Jane’s Addiction

— Jeff Buckley

— The Jesus and Mary Chain

— Jethro Tull

— Jim Croce

— Johnny Burnette and the Rock N Roll Trio

— Joy Division

— Judas Priest

— Kate Bush

— King Crimson

— Link Wray

— Love

— Mariah Carey

— The Marvelettes

— Mary Wells

— Massive Attack

— MC5

— Megadeth

— The Monkees

— Mötley Crüe

— Motörhead

— My Bloody Valentine

— Neu!

— New Order

— New York Dolls

— Nick Cave

— Nick Drake

— Nine Inch Nails

— The Offspring

— OutKast

— Ozzy Osbourne

— Pantera

— Pat Benatar

— Pavement

— Peter, Paul and Mary

— Pixies

— PJ Harvey

— Procol Harum

— The Replacements

— The Roots

— The Runaways

— Scott Walker

— Silver Apples

— Siouxsie and the Banshees

— Slayer

— The Smashing Pumpkins

— The Smiths

— Snoop Dogg

— Sonic Youth

— Soundgarden

— Sparks

— The Specials

— The Spinners

— Steppenwolf

— Stone Roses

— Stone Temple Pilots

— Suicide

— T. Rex

— Television

— Thin Lizzy

— Three Dog Night

— Tommy James and the Shondells

— Tool

— Toots and the Maytals

— Tori Amos

— War

— Warren Zevon

— “Weird Al” Yankovic

— Whitney Houston

— Wu-Tang Clan

— X

— XTC